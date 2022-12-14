HealthWorks COVID testing

Staff at HealthWorks administer a COVID-19 test to a client in their vehicle at the current Fox Farm location. Courtesy

CHEYENNE – This week, Wyoming’s top five elected officials will discuss how to allocate the remaining $50 million in federal funds earmarked for COVID-19-era capital construction projects.

Requests from across the state total nearly $120 million, or more than double the available funding left. The State Loan and Investment Board will meet from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday in a special meeting dedicated to Health and Human Services American Rescue Plan Act grant applications.


Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

