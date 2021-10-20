CHEYENNE – AARP’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard suggests significant staffing shortages in Wyoming’s nursing homes as the pandemic continues.
The 54.3% of Wyoming nursing homes reporting a staffing shortage over the four-week period ending Sept. 19 was much higher than the 39.4% of nursing homes reporting staffing shortages over the previous four weeks.
Wyoming nursing homes also remain low in the numbers of staff who are vaccinated, with just 54.3% of staff fully vaccinated. This places Wyoming nearly last in terms of nursing home staff vaccination rates across the country. Those low vaccination numbers led to 88% of all Wyoming nursing homes reporting confirmed staff COVID-19 cases in the last four weeks, well above the national average of 61%.
According to the dashboard, Wyoming saw 45 cases of COVID-19 among nursing home residents, or a ratio of 2.29 cases per 100 nursing home residents over the four-week period ending Sept. 19, just above the national average of 1.8.
Wyoming nursing homes saw two COVID-19 deaths in the four-week period ending Sept. 19, up from zero over the previous four-week period. In all, there have been 218 nursing home deaths attributed to COVID-19 in state nursing homes since June 2020.
Wyoming has an 89.3% vaccination rate among its nursing home residents. That is well above the national rate of 84%.