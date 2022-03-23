CASPER – Snowpack measured 79% of Wyoming’s average median at the beginning of March, while much of the state recorded warmer-than-usual winter temperatures, despite a few record one-day lows. Forecasts for continued warmer temps point toward a possible early runoff season, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data and local meteorologists.
“It’s been a winter of extremes,” said Riverton National Weather Service meteorologist Brett McDonald. “It seems like we get the cold air in and we set some cold temperature records. But then as soon as the cold air goes out, we go on the warm side again.”
January temperatures were about 5 degrees Fahrenheit warmer, on average, in central and western portions of the state, according to McDonald. Despite a cold snap in the early part of the month, March is also shaping up to be warmer than average, he said.
Conditions are in keeping with a warming climate in Wyoming that threatens to significantly alter spring runoff. Season runoff has occurred earlier in the year in many river basins, posing challenges for agriculture, wildlife, recreation and other vital aspects of the state’s economy. The annual mean springtime temperature in the Upper North Platte Valley, for example, has increased by 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit – twice the global average – since 1920, according to NOAA data.
That has pushed the beginning of spring runoff season around Saratoga, Riverside and Encampment up by nearly two weeks in some recent years.
A slow start to Wyoming’s snow season delayed openings for several ski resorts, but conditions have improved in many areas.
Snowpack is strongest in the Tongue River, Upper North Platte River and Wind River basins, measuring 96%, 92% and 90% of average median snow-water-equivalent respectively, according to the March 8 Wyoming snowpack update compiled by Wyoming Natural Resource Conservation Service Hydrologist Jim Fahey.
Snowpack in the South Platte River Basin in southeast Wyoming measured only 33% of the average median.
“In my 18 years [in Wyoming], I’ve never seen that before,” Fahey told WyoFile. “They [Jackson Lake] had one of the lowest inflows ever recorded this past year.”
Wyoming’s 79% of the average median snowpack so far this year compares to 87% this time last year. However, springtime is always a wildcard in Wyoming, especially east of the Continental Divide, Fahey said. Spring officially began this past Sunday.
So far, NOAA forecasts call for slightly warmer-than-average temperatures and slightly below-average precipitation for April. But springtime precipitation in Wyoming is difficult to predict and can stray far outside of forecast models. Even if the state gets socked with heavy springtime snows – which typically come mid-April to mid-May – the state is likely to see an early springtime runoff season with a significant amount of moisture lost to persistently warm and dry conditions.
“We may have an early runoff, and we may have some problems with losing runoff due to percolation, evaporation and recharging groundwater” due to drought, Fahey said.
Indicative of a mild winter season in Wyoming, pronghorn and deer herds wintered near Pinedale, rather than migrating farther south toward Rock Springs, while a few male bears have recently emerged from their dens, said Wyoming Game and Fish public information specialist Mark Gocke.
“Some of our elk have been drifting off of feedgrounds, which might be a bit earlier than normal,” Gocke told WyoFile via email. “But that also happened last year, as it was pretty mild, and there’s probably been an overall trend that way recently with winters being generally milder.”
Despite strong snowfall in the Central Rockies, the extended 23-year drought that has gripped much of the West continues to stress water resources in the Colorado River Basin, which extends into southwest Wyoming.
