CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education is pleased to announce the recipients of the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center Cohort 13 grants.
With $2.05 million in funding available, the WDE awarded a grant to each of the following school districts and community-based organizations across the state:
ASK Program-Cheyenne – $225,000
Big Horn County School District 4 – $98,386
Carbon County Boys and Girls Club – $119,398
Converse County School District 1 – $225,000
Fremont County School District 1 – $146,668
Greater WY Big Brothers Big Sisters – $217,549
Hot Springs County School District 1 – $220,149
PRACTICE Afterschool Program-Torrington – $152,983
Teton Literacy Center-Jackson – $213,311
Uinta BOCES No. 1 Education Center – $215,000
Youth Emergency Services Inc.-Gillette – $225,000
The 21st CCLC program is authorized under Title IV, Part B, of the Every Student Succeeds Act. Recipients of 21st CCLC grants must serve students and families from low-performing, high-needs schools with before/after school programs, as well as summer learning programs.
The grants are awarded for up to five years, with continued funding dependent on performance and federal funding allocations. For more information about the individual programs, contact the recipients.