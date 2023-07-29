WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2024 that U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., co-sponsored that would ban foreign adversaries from purchasing American farmland and agricultural businesses.
According to a news release from Lummis' office, "the amendment helps secure our nation’s food supply and prevents our nation’s adversaries, like China, from engaging in espionage and other nefarious activities around military bases like F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne.
“Wyoming ranchers should not be worried about the Chinese Communist Party setting up shop next to them. Allowing China, Russia, Iran and North Korea to buy Wyoming farmland is like inviting the fox into the hen house. This amendment recognizes and responds to the threats posed to America by hostile foreign countries and strengthens our national security.”
The release said China owns roughly 384,000 acres of U.S. farmland, and the amendment will:
Prohibit China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing U.S. farmland and agricultural companies.
Add the Secretary of Agriculture as an ex officio member of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to consider agriculture needs when making determinations affecting our national security.
Require the president to submit a report to Congress on any waiver granted to a prohibited country.
