WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2024 that U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., co-sponsored that would ban foreign adversaries from purchasing American farmland and agricultural businesses.

According to a news release from Lummis' office, "the amendment helps secure our nation’s food supply and prevents our nation’s adversaries, like China, from engaging in espionage and other nefarious activities around military bases like F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus