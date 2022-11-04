...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Saturday from 2 AM to 6 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
5 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Cynthia Lummis from Wyoming, along with two fellow GOP U.S. senators has written to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan about privacy regulatory concerns. Screenshot from the letter taken on Friday.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Cynthia Lummis from Wyoming, along with two fellow GOP U.S. senators, has just written to a federal regulator with concerns about a privacy-related rule making that she says could hurt businesses in her state.
Along with Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and North Dakota's Kevin Cramer, Lummis wrote a letter to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan with concerns over the proceeding on commercial surveillance and data security. The correspondence noted five states already have data privacy laws. They include Colorado and Utah.
"Bureaucratic rulemaking like this from the FTC would put undue burdens on Wyoming businesses, and the privacy of people in Wyoming would be better protected by a consistent national standard," said a Friday news release from Lummis' office. Privacy has been in the news in recent years, with high-profile data breaches and with consumers' increasing use of devices, technologies and services that can track them.
In her written statement to the media that accompanied the letter, Lummis said, “Congress needs to draft and enact legislation" that would "not stifle innovation or create unreasonable barriers for small businesses while still protecting consumers. The FTC should not attempt to add confusing rulemaking on top of already incomplete data privacy regulations.”
The three lawmakers' four-page letter said they oppose the FTC's Aug. 22 advanced notice of proposed rulemaking. Parts of that document, they wrote, seek "feedback on whether rules should impose requirements for purpose limitation and transparency. This is a major component of multiple state laws and leads us to believe that the FTC intends to issue rules which could overlap with them."
The FTC had no immediate comment on the senators' letter.