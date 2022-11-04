WASHINGTON, D.C. – Cynthia Lummis from Wyoming, along with two fellow GOP U.S. senators, has just written to a federal regulator with concerns about a privacy-related rule making that she says could hurt businesses in her state.

Along with Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and North Dakota's Kevin Cramer, Lummis wrote a letter to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan with concerns over the proceeding on commercial surveillance and data security. The correspondence noted five states already have data privacy laws. They include Colorado and Utah.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus