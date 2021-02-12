CHEYENNE – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., has hired Cheyenne native Brendan Ames to serve as her office’s director of business outreach, a new staff position established by the senator to help Wyoming businesses access resources and navigate both hurdles and opportunities with the federal government.
“The business community keeps Wyoming going, driving innovation and creating real prosperity,” Lummis said in a statement. “As director of business outreach, Brendan will be a resource for all Wyoming businesses in need of support and those interfacing with the federal government. I’m committed to partnering with Wyoming business owners to ensure that federal policies remove burdens and spur growth, instead of stifling it. Brendan will be engaging leaders and stakeholders to ensure that we receive firsthand accounts of what is working and what isn’t on the ground in Wyoming.”
“This is a first-of-its-kind position in a Wyoming congressional office, and I’m excited to work hand in hand with our business community,” Lummis added.
Ames is a sixth-generation Wyoming resident and a native of Cheyenne. He earned his bachelor’s degree in American Studies and Civilization from the University of Southern California and is currently working on his master’s degree in Real Estate from Georgetown University.
He most recently served as chief economic development officer for the city of Cheyenne, where he served as business liaison for small businesses and large multi-national corporations.
Ames will be based in Cheyenne, but will frequently travel the state to work directly with Wyoming businesses.