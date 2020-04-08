CHEYENNE – Former Wyoming congresswoman and current candidate for the U.S. Senate Cynthia Lummis announced her statewide campaign committee and county chairs Tuesday, unveiling a team of nearly 70 individuals from all across the state
“From the beginning, our campaign has been focused on Wyoming people – driven from the ground up by parents, grandparents, workers, students, small business owners and folks who want to ensure our Wyoming way of life continues for generations to come,” Lummis said in a statement. “I am honored to have such a strong team of supporters from across the state who not only represent their communities, but a variety of issues, priorities and industries.”
Lummis’ statewide campaign committee includes small business owners, ranchers and energy industry representatives, as well as former and current local, state and federal elected officials.
Members of the statewide committee are: Bobbie Barrasso; former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Judy Catchpole; former U.S. Rep. Barbara Cubin; state Sen. Affie Ellis; Diana Enzi; Carol Hamilton; former state Rep. Clarene Law; state Sen. Tara Nethercott; Margaret Parry; former state Rep. Ruth Ann Petroff; Ann Simpson and JoAnn True.
In addition to announcing her statewide campaign committee, Lummis also released a list of campaign county chairs who will help lead ground operations in their respective communities.
The campaign county chairs announced for Laramie County are Haley Davis, Natalie Hales, Phillip Regelski and Leigh Vosler.