Runway construction

Construction crews work on a runway in May at Cheyenne Regional Airport.

Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

 Michael Smith

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Commercial pilots would be able to retire two years later than currently allowed, under a new piece of legislation that’s backed by one of Wyoming’s U.S. senators. However, based on the results of queries by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle to an industry association and a pilots’ group, there may not be a lot of ready-made support for this approach, at least among some stakeholders.

The Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act would raise the mandatory retirement age to 67. It’s meant to “address national pilot shortages impacting rural air service in Wyoming,” said the office of Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo. “Cancellations and delays are plaguing rural air service in Wyoming due to a lack of pilots,” she tweeted.

