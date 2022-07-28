WASHINGTON, D.C. – Commercial pilots would be able to retire two years later than currently allowed, under a new piece of legislation that’s backed by one of Wyoming’s U.S. senators. However, based on the results of queries by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle to an industry association and a pilots’ group, there may not be a lot of ready-made support for this approach, at least among some stakeholders.
The Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act would raise the mandatory retirement age to 67. It’s meant to “address national pilot shortages impacting rural air service in Wyoming,” said the office of Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo. “Cancellations and delays are plaguing rural air service in Wyoming due to a lack of pilots,” she tweeted.
In a news release Tuesday announcing the bill she is co-sponsoring, the lawmaker said she “constantly hear(s) from constituents” about these complaints. She added, “Raising the mandatory retirement age to allow pilots to fly for an additional two years would mitigate some of these shortages.”
In 2007, the current announcement noted, this age was raised from 60 to 65. Medical reports had said “age had an ‘insignificant impact’ on performance in the cockpit and there were safety precautions already in place to prevent accidents in case of incapacitation,” Lummis’ office said.
The new bill would require pilots older than 65 “to maintain a first-class medical certification, which must be renewed every six months,” the release said. “Nothing in this legislation changes current safety and proficiency procedures for commercial pilots.”
Also introducing the legislative proposal are other GOP senators, some from Western states. Co-sponsors are Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, John Thune of South Dakota, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Iowa’s Chuck Grassley and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.
At the time Graham was apparently seeking co-sponsors for what later became this bill, the Allied Pilots Association “spoke out against changing the mandatory retirement age,” in a statement a spokesperson for the group referred the WTE to on Wednesday.
“It’s not at all clear that raising pilot retirement age would actually increase the pilot supply. Moreover, while it might not be less safe, ‘might not’ must never be a rationale on which to base safety-sensitive decisions,” said APA’s then-president, Capt. Eric Ferguson, in the May 19 news release from the group. APA represents the 14,000 pilots of American Airlines.
Airlines for America did not have a specific stance on the measure, per its response to the WTE. “U.S. airlines have trimmed their summer capacity by 16 percent and adjusted staffing models to account for the time it takes to hire and train new employees,” emailed a spokesperson for the group, whose members include American, Delta, Southwest and United. As of June 1, the spokesperson wrote, “A4A passenger carriers were staffed with 10 percent more pilots per 1,000 block hours than they were pre-pandemic in June 2019. We continue to strongly support legislative efforts to provide financial support for the extensive and expensive training” for pilots.
The Regional Airline Association backs the new congressional plan. RAA said it “would help alleviate the current pilot shortage that has led airlines to ground aircraft and remove air service from hundreds of US communities.”
The pilot shortage “has meant that 71% of the airports that have commercial air service have seen a decline in flights,” said RAA Senior Director of Government Affairs Drew Jacoby Lemos, in a news release this week. The group said the worker crunch “has resulted in approximately 500 aircraft being grounded.”