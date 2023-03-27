U.S. Senate-Lummis

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., departs following a vote in support of the Respect for Marriage Act on Nov. 29, 2022, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

 Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — In November, Wyoming’s Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis defied expectation when she chose to vote in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act — a federal law that enshrines protection of same-sex marriages. Her vote for the historic legislation was a change from her previous record on same-sex marriage and resulted in backlash from her own party.

