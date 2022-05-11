WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed legislation into law led by U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; and Ben Cardin, D-Md., to rename a federal building in Cheyenne as the “Louisa Swain Federal Office Building.”
“Louisa Swain was a true pioneer. Her historic first vote in Wyoming set the course for women’s suffrage across the nation," Lummis said in a news release. "I am grateful to Sens. Van Hollen, Barrasso and Cardin for helping me honor Louisa Swain, who called both Wyoming and Maryland home. I am thrilled to have my first bill to become law be one that honors her legacy, and I look forward to seeing that legacy enshrined in my hometown of Cheyenne.”
“Louisa Swain was a pioneer in the fight for women’s suffrage, and her work to broaden our democracy must not be forgotten. Maryland is proud that after her historic vote, Ms. Swain went on to call our state home and was laid to rest at the Friends Burial Ground in Baltimore," Van Hollen said in the release. "I was honored to introduce this bipartisan legislation with Senator Lummis, and I’m glad that this fitting tribute to mark Ms. Swain’s contributions to our nation has now been signed into law.”
Laramie resident Louisa Swain was 70 years old when she cast her vote in Wyoming’s general election of 1870, making her the first woman to legally vote in the United States.
The bill passed the House of Representatives on March 30, with 412 votes in the affirmative. It passed the U.S. Senate unanimously through a voice vote on Oct. 7, 2021.