WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso, both R-Wyo., joined five other senators in introducing the Having Employees Return to Duty Act of 2021.
This bill would mandate all federal employees, with the exception of the Department of Defense, that are complying with President Biden’s Executive Order 14043, return to their duty station and the hours they were working prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. While providing for CDC social distancing recommendations, the bill will help constituents in Wyoming, and citizens across the country, who are currently being underserved by federal agencies due to remote work and a backlog of casework issues.
“It’s long past time for federal workers to be back in the office helping the people of Wyoming, and constituents across the United States. There is a huge casework backlog, and that is negatively impacting our veterans, our seniors, our business owners and American citizens,” Lummis said in a news release. “It’s time to put aside politics, follow the science and get back to work. Americans across the country have been returning to in-person work, and the federal bureaucrats who work for them should do the same.”
Lummis has heard from many Wyoming constituents frustrated with the lack of critical services being provided due to closed offices, or limited hours, at agencies including the Social Security Administration, Internal Revenue Service, National Personnel Records office, Veteran's Affairs offices, U.S. Department of State Visa Processing Center and the Western Passport Center, among many others.