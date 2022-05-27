WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Combating Human Rights Abuses Act, a bill sponsored by U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Gary Peters, D-Mich., has been approved by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation and will be brought to the Senate floor for a vote.
This legislation would direct the Commerce Department to help educate U.S. businesses that are, or are considering, doing business in foreign jurisdictions where significant human rights abuses have occurred, such as Russia and the People’s Republic of China.
“Small businesses across Wyoming want to do right by the workers who produce their products,” Lummis said in a news release. “They do not want to empower authoritarian regimes, like those in Russia and China, to commit human rights abuses against their own citizens. This legislation equips businesses with the information they need to make sure their products are not made with slave labor. I am grateful to introduce this bipartisan legislation with Senator Peters to give Wyoming businesses the information they need to protect workers abroad.”
Lummis cosponsored this bill after recent reports surfaced detailing the Chinese Communist Party’s human rights violations committed against the Muslim Uyghurs in the Xinjiang Region of China, according to the release. These atrocities include forced sterilization and internment camps, where slave labor is used to produce goods sold around the world.
The Commerce Department already provides assistance to help U.S. businesses break into new markets, and this bipartisan bill would build on existing human rights training for department staff, Lummis's release said. It ensures that the department’s workforce is specifically informed about emerging trends and issues when it comes to human rights abuses occurring around the world.