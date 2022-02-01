...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Adjacent Foothills, Central
Laramie County. This includes Vedauwoo, Horse Creek, and the
city of Cheyenne. The heaviest amounts are expected
immediately along the Colorado border.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and low visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Lummis calls for extension of expanded telehealth services
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., along with a bipartisan group of House and Senate colleagues, has called for an extension of previously expanded telehealth services to be included in Congress’ must-pass government funding legislation in February.
“Telehealth has provided people in Wyoming with a real solution to some of the problems we have with limited health care access in our rural communities,” Lummis said in a news release. “What we’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is that we not only needed to, but could, bring even more of our health care services into the 21st century through telehealth, and I’m proud to join my colleagues in calling to make this kind of expanded Medicare access permanent.”
Provisions that allowed Medicare beneficiaries across the country to use telehealth services and expand the types of medical professionals who can provide telehealth were included in previous COVID-19 relief legislation. These provisions are set to expire after the pandemic unless congressional leaders act to extend the measures or make them permanent.
Telehealth services are essential in rural states like Wyoming, where many residents lack access to nearby health care providers, Lummis said in the release.
The 47 lawmakers, led by U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and Roger Wicker, R-Mass., sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., calling for these expanded telehealth services to be extended.