WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., questioned rural transit directors during a subcommittee hearing of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, according to a news release from Lummis’ office.
During the hearing, titled “Rural Transit: Opportunities and Challenges for Connecting Communities,” Lummis questioned Brandon Nurmi of Arrowhead Transit, Kendra McGeady from Pelivan Transit and Barbara Cline of Prairie Hills Transit, about federal support for transit systems in rural America.
Lummis asked about declining congressional support over the years for buses and transportation vans in rural areas as compared to more urbanized areas. In particular, she asked about the “Bus Formula Program” and the “Rural Area Formula Program.” These are the primary federal programs that provide rural states and local agencies with funds to buy, repair and operate their bus and transport van fleets.
Lummis sits on all three Senate committees with transportation jurisdiction. She says she is working with her colleagues on the Senate Banking Committee to ensure that rural transit operations are not deprioritized in favor of more urban areas during the upcoming surface transportation reauthorization. Wyoming has several transit operations, including both on-demand and fixed-route services.