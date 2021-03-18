WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., co-led her first subcommittee hearing Wednesday in a joint full committee and subcommittee hearing on water infrastructure projects.
During the Environment and Public Works Committee and Fisheries, Water and Wildlife Subcommittee hearing titled “Examining the Backlog in Drinking Water and Waste Water Infrastructure Projects,” Sen. Lummis noted the importance of flexibility regarding water infrastructure regulations for small communities like those across Wyoming.
“Most of our nation’s drinking water and wastewater utilities are small,” Lummis noted. “Over 90% of the country’s roughly 50,000 community water systems serve populations fewer than 10,000 people. Roughly 80% of America’s 17,000 wastewater utilities serve populations fewer than 10,000 people.
“Rural and small communities like many found in my state of Wyoming have greater difficulty affording public wastewater service due to low population density and lack of economies of scale,” Lummis said. “Rural communities also have lower average median household incomes and often have higher rates of poverty, only compounding the challenge. It follows then that rural water and wastewater servicers have a more difficult time complying with Clean Water Act and Safe Drinking Water Act regulations and permits. ... These factors reinforce the need for increased flexibility and relief for these communities.”