WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate’s Space and Science Subcommittee, joined subcommittee Chairman John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., to lead a discussion on “orbital debris.”
Orbital debris consists of things like old and decommissioned satellites and broken parts of old spacecraft. The debris can cause dangerous problems during space travel, as even a small amount of debris can damage spacecraft and cause explosions.
“The fact is, the space around Earth is becoming congested, and the problem is only going to grow,” Lummis said during her opening statement. “There are more than 4,000 satellites in orbit right now; 1,200 of those were launched in 2020, and we have already surpassed that number in 2021. It is estimated 46,000 new satellites could be launched in the next few years.”
Lummis noted that under the Trump administration, the federal government made attempts to address the growing problem of orbital debris through “Space Policy Directive 3” (SPD-3), which moved the responsibility for managing orbital debris to the Department of Commerce. Congress has also provided the Commerce Department with funds to create an “Open Architecture Data Repository” to track orbital debris.
Unfortunately, progress has been slow.
“I am concerned that we are now three years after SPD-3 was published, and the Commerce Department has been slow to develop the open architecture repository that is desperately needed,” Lummis said. “Instead, it has commissioned more studies to re-examine the already answered question of which U.S. government agency is best suited to take on the task.”
Lummis also expressed concern that the Biden administration has yet to name a director for the Commerce Department’s Office of Space Commerce.
“I hope that our hearing today with our distinguished panelists will help illuminate the urgency of getting the data repository up and running, and provide us with information and ideas of how to work with the private sector to tackle this growing issue,” she concluded.