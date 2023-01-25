WASHINGTON, D.C – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., introduced the bipartisan Choice in Affordable Housing Act alongside Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

This legislation would make it easier for people in Wyoming to access Housing Choice Vouchers, often referred to as Section 8 vouchers, and attract and retain landlords to the program, according to a news release. As a result, eligible low-income families in Wyoming would have increased housing choices and improved access to high-opportunity neighborhoods.

