...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Kimball County. In Wyoming, North Laramie
Range, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East
Platte County, Goshen County, South Laramie Range, South
Laramie Range Foothills, Central Laramie County and East
Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Lummis co-sponsors legislation to expand telehealth access throughout Wyoming
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., co-sponsored the bipartisan Creating Opportunities Now for Necessary and Effective Care Technologies (CONNECT) for Health Act that would expand coverage of telehealth services through Medicare, make permanent COVID-19 telehealth opportunities, improve health outcomes and make it easier for patients to connect with their doctors, according to a news release from her office.
“Telehealth made medical professionals more easily accessible to people in rural Wyoming communities during the pandemic, many of whom had struggled to find quality health care for far too long,” Lummis said in the release. “The tremendous benefit of telehealth was one of the rare bright spots of the pandemic, and it only makes sense to clear regulatory red tape to keep the innovation going.”
The CONNECT for Health Act has the support of more than 150 health and wellness organizations, the release said.