WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., co-sponsored the bipartisan Creating Opportunities Now for Necessary and Effective Care Technologies (CONNECT) for Health Act that would expand coverage of telehealth services through Medicare, make permanent COVID-19 telehealth opportunities, improve health outcomes and make it easier for patients to connect with their doctors, according to a news release from her office. 

“Telehealth made medical professionals more easily accessible to people in rural Wyoming communities during the pandemic, many of whom had struggled to find quality health care for far too long,” Lummis said in the release. “The tremendous benefit of telehealth was one of the rare bright spots of the pandemic, and it only makes sense to clear regulatory red tape to keep the innovation going.”

