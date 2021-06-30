WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., joined Senate colleagues to introduce a resolution calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to end its mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals when using public transportation in the U.S.
This includes airports, commercial airplanes, buses and rail systems.
“Outside of the beltway, the country is going back to normal," Lummis said in a news release. "Wyoming and most other states lifted their mask mandate months ago. Vaccination rates are increasing, and COVID cases are decreasing. The only place most Americans are wearing masks now is in airports and on airplanes.
"Secretary Buttigieg even said that the mandate is not actually about the science, but instead about ‘respect.’ If there’s no science backing it up, it’s time for the mandate to go.”