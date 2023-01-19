WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., has led a letter, along with nine of her colleagues, to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, demanding answers on Commissioner Richard Trumka’s desire to ban gas ranges and stoves.
Lummis said she sent this letter Thursday after several people in Wyoming reached out to her office with concerns about the potential ban and the impacts it would have on people throughout the state.
“People in Wyoming should have the choice over what kind of appliances they have in their homes, and I share their concerns over this potential ban," Lummis said in a news release. "Gas stoves and ranges are cheaper, more durable, have lower utility bills, and are less likely to result in a cooking fire than an electric stove.
“I’m concerned the CPSC is trying to push the Biden administration’s anti-American energy agenda by banning an everyday appliance people in Wyoming rely on for cooking meals for their families."
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 24% of homes in Wyoming have a gas stove or range.
Senators Jim Risch, R-Idaho; Mike Crapo, R-Idaho; Deb Fischer, R-Neb.; John Boozman, R-Ark.; Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; and Roger Wicker, R-Miss. joined Lummis in highlighting the many benefits of gas stoves in their letter.