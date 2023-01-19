WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., has led a letter, along with nine of her colleagues, to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, demanding answers on Commissioner Richard Trumka’s desire to ban gas ranges and stoves.

Lummis said she sent this letter Thursday after several people in Wyoming reached out to her office with concerns about the potential ban and the impacts it would have on people throughout the state.

