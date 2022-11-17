...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...For the winter weather advisory...through 5 AM Friday.
For the windchill advisory...from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM
MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may be very difficult. Falling and blowing
snow will create low visibilities. The cold wind chills as low
as 20 degrees below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Weather Alert
Lummis, colleagues introduce highway permitting reform bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., along with Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., have introduced the Interactive Federal Review Act.
The legislation would direct the Federal Highway Administration to select a minimum of 10 federal highway projects to demonstrate the use of interactive, digital, cloud-based platforms in carrying out the environmental analysis and community engagement processes required in FHWA projects.
Wyoming currently has eight FHWA projects that would be eligible for this program.
“People in Wyoming should not have to wait for the better part of a decade for improvements to the roads they rely on every day,” Lummis said in a news release. “We use streamlined technology for nearly every part of our lives, so it only makes sense that the environmental review process saves some paper and occurs online, as well.”
The Interactive Federal Review Act would address one of the root causes of the delays of environmental reviews for infrastructure projects by moving the development of National Environmental Policy Act documents from trading static PDFs over email to interactive, cloud-based platforms. These digital tools are estimated to shorten the cumulative amount of time spent reviewing documents on traditional schedules for large projects by 50% through real-time, concurrent reviews by agencies and more transparency of the NEPA process for impacted communities and individuals.