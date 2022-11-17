WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., along with Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., have introduced the Interactive Federal Review Act.

The legislation would direct the Federal Highway Administration to select a minimum of 10 federal highway projects to demonstrate the use of interactive, digital, cloud-based platforms in carrying out the environmental analysis and community engagement processes required in FHWA projects.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus