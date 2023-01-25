WASHINGTON, D.C – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., introduced the bipartisan Choice in Affordable Housing Act alongside Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
This legislation would make it easier for people in Wyoming to access Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV), often referred to as Section 8 vouchers, and attract and retain landlords to the program, according to a news release. As a result, eligible low-income families in Wyoming would have increased housing choices and improved access to high-opportunity neighborhoods.
“I hear daily about the struggles families in Wyoming are facing due to the lack of affordable housing throughout our state," Lummis said in the release. “The bipartisan Choice in Affordable Housing Act is commonsense legislation that will ensure more landlords accept Housing Choice Vouchers, providing much-needed relief for renters during ongoing housing shortages.”
The HCV program at the Department of Housing and Urban Development helps more than 10,000 people in the state of Wyoming. The program is administered by local Public Housing Agencies (PHAs), and families that receive a voucher pay 30% of household income toward rent and utilities while the PHA pays the landlord the remaining rent. HCVs increase housing stability and reduce homelessness.