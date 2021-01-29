CHEYENNE – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., released the following statement Thursday in response to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) decision to put its Access to Financial Services Rule on hold:
“Today’s OCC actions, far from providing an inclusive approach to banking, will allow big banks to pick winners and losers based on partisan ideology,” Lummis said. “This is directly counter to what President Biden called for in his inaugural address, and is more in keeping with the scandalous memory of the Obama-era Operation Chokepoint than with Biden’s call for unity.
“Coming in the wake of the Biden ban on new energy leasing, the people of Wyoming are rightly concerned that actions like this mean President Biden’s actions are benefitting only coastal elites at the expense of American families and workers across the country.”
Previously, Sen. Lummis had called the finalized OCC rule a laudable effort to remove politics from the U.S. banking system: https://tinyurl.com/y2vfoflo.