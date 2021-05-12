WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., a member of the Environment & Public Works and the Commerce, Science & Transportation Committees, participated in hearings in both committees this week to discuss the future of transportation infrastructure funding in America.
During the Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on transportation equity, Lummis discussed how changes to highway funding impact rural America, according to a news release. Rural states such as Wyoming depend on efficient and well-maintained highways to ensure connectivity between communities. Formula funding provides the certainty states need, while new grant programs only pit states against one another to compete for the funds. Lummis emphasized that the majority of highway funds should continue to come from formula programs.
At the Commerce hearing on the future of freight, Lummis highlighted the need for further investments in the transportation sector, specifically when it comes to trucking needs and freight congestion on our highways. Lummis’ questions highlighted the dangers posed by a lack of dedicated truck parking and the need to improve the large bottlenecks that slow down efficient freight movement throughout the country, according to the release.