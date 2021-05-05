WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Gov. Mark Gordon, welcomed today’s news that the Federal Reserve has announced the opening of a comment period for proposed “Account Access Guidelines for the Reserve Banks,” a critical step towards approval of Wyoming-chartered special purpose depository institutions (SPDIs).
SPDIs are custodial banks for digital assets that provide safekeeping and on- and off-ramps to the capital markets.
Wyoming’s digital asset framework is the first comprehensive digital asset regulations in the U.S. and addresses issues like custody, Bank Secrecy Act/sanctions compliance, valuation, capital management and information technology risk.
“Today’s announcement from the Federal Reserve is a major step toward promoting responsible innovation in our banking system,” Senator Lummis said. “
In a news release, the Federal Reserve noted that to facilitate the introduction of new financial products and delivery mechanisms for traditional banking services, notably leveraging emerging technologies, including from institutions with novel types of banking charters designed to support such innovation, some such institutions have requested access to the payments system offered by Federal Reserve Banks.
Wyoming has spent the last three years developing expertise in digital assets and the future of finance. In 2019, the Wyoming Legislature passed HB 74 which created special purpose depository institutions as a new custodial bank charter to responsibly integrate digital assets into the U.S. financial system.
“Today’s announcement is encouraging news and the culmination of an extended effort where Wyoming took the lead,” Governor Gordon said. “This was an unprecedented task and I appreciate the collaborative work that has occurred throughout the process. I’m committed to ensuring that Wyoming remains a national leader in the digital asset realm.”