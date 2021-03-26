WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., introduced the Grizzly Bear State Management Act of 2021 alongside Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, Sens. Mike Crapo and James Risch of Idaho and Sen. Steve Daines of Montana.
This bill would remove grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem from the Endangered Species List and shift management of the grizzlies to wildlife scientists in the states.
“By all scientific measures, the grizzly bears of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are fully recovered,” Lummis said in a news release. “Reproductive numbers are stable, and the population is at or near its max capacity for the habitat. It’s time to remove the grizzlies in this area from the Endangered Species List and allow wildlife scientists in Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho to manage the populations according to science.
“Grizzly bears are an essential part of the ecosystem of Wyoming, but keeping them listed hurts their populations more than it helps them. Wildlife managers that live near the bears and study them closely have a better idea of population parameters than bureaucrats in Washington. It’s time to delist the grizzly in our area and let science dictate our wildlife policy.”
In 1975, there were 136 grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. In 2019, there were 728 bears, evidence of an effective conservation effort, according to the release from Lummis’ office. At this point, grizzly numbers have been in the 700s for a number of years. The Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team’s analysis suggests that the park is at or near its ecological carrying capacity for grizzly bears.
The companion version of this legislation was previously introduced in the House by Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.