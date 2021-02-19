Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...East Platte County including Glendo and Wheatland, Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne, and the Laramie Valley including the city of Laramie. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs. Areas of drifting snow may also result in slick roads and reduced visibilities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&