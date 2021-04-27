CHEYENNE – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., has introduced legislation to reinstate the right of adults between the ages of 18 and 20 to purchase a handgun from a federally licensed dealer.
The Second Amendment Mandates Equality (SAME) Act of 2021 would repeal a law that currently prevents adults under 21 from buying a handgun. It is co-sponsored by Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.; Steve Daines, R-Mont.; Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; Mike Braun, R-Ind.; Mike Crapo, R-Idaho; and Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and sponsored by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“The Second Amendment is a constitutional right, and does not treat 18-year-olds as second-class adults,” Lummis said in a news release. “In keeping with the Supreme Court’s Heller decision, the SAME Act would overturn our current restrictive anti-handgun statute and ensure equal treatment under law for adults under 21. Ultimately, if we trust 18-year-olds enough to defend our country and to choose our elected officials, we should trust them enough to purchase a handgun.”
To read the bill, visit https://tinyurl.com/afjef4f7.