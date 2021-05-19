CHEYENNE – U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., have introduced a bill to study changes in highway use for the first time since 1997, nearly a quarter of a century ago.
The Highway Cost Allocation Study Act of 2021 would require the secretary of the Department of Transportation to conduct a study of vehicular highway use. This information would inform decisions to address the Highway Trust Fund’s revenue shortfalls during its next reauthorization cycle.
“Today, we have over 50 million more vehicles on the road than we did in 1997,” Lummis said in a statement. “It’s critical that we understand how this significant increase is impacting our highway system so we can build a stronger, safer and more efficient system, with a plan to fund it, for the future. This is a bipartisan issue, and I’m proud to be working with Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona to look at how our highway system’s use has changed in the last 24 years and how we can make it better for the next 24 years.”
“As an engineer and astronaut, my career has taught me about the importance of having the data to tackle a complex issue,” Kelly said. “I’m working with Senator Lummis to get the facts about our highways to make sure we continue making the investments needed to grow our economy in Arizona and across the U.S.”