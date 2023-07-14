WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., reintroduced the Lummis-Gillibrand Responsible Financial Innovation Act to create a comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto assets.

This legislation greatly expands on the bill the senators introduced last year, adding new consumer protections and safeguards to further strengthen the industry against fraud and bad actors, while giving American innovators the chance to thrive, according to a news release from Lummis' office.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus