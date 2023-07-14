WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., reintroduced the Lummis-Gillibrand Responsible Financial Innovation Act to create a comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto assets.
This legislation greatly expands on the bill the senators introduced last year, adding new consumer protections and safeguards to further strengthen the industry against fraud and bad actors, while giving American innovators the chance to thrive, according to a news release from Lummis' office.
“Crypto assets are constantly evolving, and as the industry changed during the last year, Senator Gillibrand and I worked to improve our legislation to ensure it appropriately balances consumer protections while allowing innovation to continue,” Lummis said in the release. “Make no mistake, bad actors exist, but we cannot lose sight of the potential of crypto assets and distributed ledgers to modernize our financial industry."
This legislation places crypto assets within the regulatory perimeter, requires all crypto asset exchanges to register, addresses decentralized finance, safeguards consumers through enhanced disclosures and limits on crypto asset lending, closes the wash sale loophole and codifies the criteria to determine which crypto assets are securities or commodities.
The legislation also combats the use of crypto assets in illicit finance, imposes new penalties for willfully violating money laundering laws, requires stablecoins to be issued by depository institutions and provides appropriations to federal agencies to implement the policies within the bill.