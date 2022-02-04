...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow possible.
Visibilities may be reduced to 1 mile at times in blowing and
drifting snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Lummis mourns the passing of State Director Leland Christensen
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, on Friday mourned the passing of Leland Christensen, who served as state director for her office.
"Leland's death cuts me to the depths of my heart," Lummis said in a news release. "Leland was all Wyoming. He was tough as nails, endlessly patient, unwaveringly kind.
"When I was elected to the U.S. Senate, I knew I needed Leland on my team because he loved Wyoming people. He loved to help his fellow man. He cared about the challenges our state and its people face. His smile would light up every room, and his laugh was infectious. He was a joy to be around. He was my dear friend. He even guided my daughter and me into the Teton Wilderness alongside his own family, on horseback. By every estimation, he was 10 feet tall and bulletproof. But, in His own good time, God calls all his children home to be of service there. Leland prepared for his service in heaven each and every day, throughout his entire life in Wyoming.
"I am mourning his loss with his wife, Anita, children Hunter, Brittany, Simone, Jed and Wyatt, their spouses and his grandchildren. My staff and I, along with the entire Wyoming community, are all praying for them."
Prior to his time in the office of Sen. Lummis, Christensen served the people of Wyoming in a number of roles. He was formerly a member of the Wyoming National Guard, a sheriff, a commissioner for Teton County, a state senator and a deputy director of the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security.