WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, Senate Western Caucus Chair Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Congressional Western Caucus Chair Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., introduced legislation to prevent the Departments of the Interior and Commerce from finalizing three rule proposals and retain the Trump-era regulations within the Endangered Species Act.
If passed, the legislation would preserve legal clarity to landowners and businesses out West while also ensuring that the ESA effectively manages wildlife, a Western Caucus news release said.
“Abandoning clear and well-functioning Trump-era reforms in favor of a one-size-fits-all mandate from disconnected Washington bureaucrats underscores just how out of touch this administration is with western priorities,” Lummis said in the release. “Our landowners and ranchers need certainty, not unnecessary regulatory headaches. This administration continues to tout confusing and less effective policies that ultimately hurt the West. The Biden administration needs to stop this big government exercise of forgoing a solution in search of a problem and stick with what is already working.”
In 2019, the Trump administration finalized changes to the Endangered Species Act that added more flexibility for affected stakeholders while also ensuring species’ recovery plans take a tailored and targeted approach, according to the Western Caucus news release. Last month, the Biden administration moved to repeal and replace these changes.
The legislation in the Senate is co-sponsored by U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and 15 other Republican senators. The House bill is co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.
