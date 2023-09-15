WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, Senate Western Caucus Chair Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Congressional Western Caucus Chair Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., introduced legislation to prevent the Departments of the Interior and Commerce from finalizing three rule proposals and retain the Trump-era regulations within the Endangered Species Act.

If passed, the legislation would preserve legal clarity to landowners and businesses out West while also ensuring that the ESA effectively manages wildlife, a Western Caucus news release said.

