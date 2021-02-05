WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., has been named to several key U.S. Senate committees: the Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee; the Environment and Public Works Committee; and the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.
These three committees position Lummis to advocate for Wyoming’s natural resources, financial innovation, and rural telecommunications and transportation issues, according to a news release from her office.
“My focus has always been, and always will be, on Wyoming,” Lummis said. “These committee assignments give me an incredible perch to advocate on behalf of Wyoming families, communities and industries. The Environment and Public Works Committee will allow me to be on the front lines in combatting President Biden’s misguided and reckless environmental policies that could bring domestic energy production to a screeching halt. Wyoming is well positioned to fight for our vast energy and natural resources – and the critical jobs and tax revenues they provide.
“Limited transportation options and unreliable broadband are two of the biggest impediments to economic diversification in Wyoming,” Lummis continued. “On the Commerce Committee, I look forward to working to expand rural broadband and addressing transportation needs for our small businesses and communities across Wyoming. I also continue to have serious concerns regarding censorship and the increasing power of Big Tech. It’s time for many of these companies to be held to account.
“Lastly, Wyoming has been leading the way on financial innovation over the last several years. Through my role on the Banking Committee, I hope to shine a light on many of these pioneering efforts and work with federal regulators to ensure that regulation of digital assets are structured to encourage innovation, instead of stifling it. I also look forward to providing regulatory relief to our community banks and ensuring that we have vibrant, safe financial markets.”