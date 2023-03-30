WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., have reintroduced the bipartisan Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act to create a short-term authorization of funds to increase truck parking capacity and to improve existing truck parking infrastructure.
The legislation is co-sponsored by Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and John Boozman, R-Ark. Reps. Mike Bost, R-Illinois, and Angie Craig, D-Minn., introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.
“Wyoming is home to three major interstates that carry thousands of tons of cargo a day. Without safe truck parking, truckers spend an unnecessary amount of time searching for a place to park – putting truckers and Wyoming drivers at greater risk for accidents," Lummis said in a news release. "This is easily solvable, and I am thankful to Senator Kelly for joining me in finding a commonsense solution.”
According to a study commissioned by the Federal Highway Administration, 98% of truck drivers say they regularly experience difficulty finding safe parking and are forced to park on an exit ramp, on the side of an interstate or other unsafe areas. The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act would allocate funds to create thousands of safe parking spots for trucks and make necessary improvements to existing truck parking areas.