WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., have reintroduced the bipartisan Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act to create a short-term authorization of funds to increase truck parking capacity and to improve existing truck parking infrastructure.

The legislation is co-sponsored by Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and John Boozman, R-Ark. Reps. Mike Bost, R-Illinois, and Angie Craig, D-Minn., introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives. 

