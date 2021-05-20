WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., have introduced the Pay Down the Debt Act of 2021, a bill that would allow state and local governments to redirect grants they receive from the federal government toward reducing federal deficit spending, giving concerned state and local leaders a way to help address the national debt.
Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in March, and numerous states have since opted out of an extra unemployment payment included in the law.
“We are on an unsustainable fiscal trajectory, and at present, states and localities are powerless to do anything about it,” Lummis said in a news release. “Through our bill, state and local leaders would be able to take unused or unnecessary funds that they have been awarded by the federal government and redirect those funds to address our $28 trillion national debt. If we do not start paying our debt now, our grandchildren will have to pay it later.”