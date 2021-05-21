WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., joined a bipartisan group of senators this week in sending a letter to White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory about carbon capture technology use.
Led by Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the group pressed Mallory to update Congress to what extent the Utilizing Significant Emissions with Innovative Technologies (USE IT) Act has been implemented. The bipartisan legislation was designed to support research into carbon utilization and direct air capture.
“[Carbon capture, utilization and storage] technologies have been recognized internationally as an essential element in reducing carbon dioxide emissions,” the group noted, adding, “Given the broad, bipartisan support for enhanced deployment of CCUS technologies, we request that CEQ provide a full accounting to Congress on CEQ’s progress in implementing the USE IT Act by June 10, 2021, and on an ongoing basis every three months thereafter.”
Wyoming is a recognized leader in carbon capture technology innovation, from the University of Wyoming’s CarbonSAFE Project to the Integrated Test Center in Gillette.
“Wyoming is the biggest net energy supplier in the United States, but we are also hard at work to ensure we produce that energy in the cleanest manner possible,” Lummis said in a news release. “I want our innovation here at home to help drive America’s continued energy independence.”