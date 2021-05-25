WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have launched the U.S. Senate Financial Innovation Caucus.
Lummis and Sinema were joined by Sens. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.; Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; Mike Braun, R-Ind.; and Bill Cassidy, R-La.
Lummis and Sinema launched the caucus to highlight responsible innovation in the U.S. financial system, and how financial technologies can make markets more inclusive, safe and prosperous for all Americans.
“The United States is the world leader in the global financial system, but that position is a privilege, not a right,” Lummis said in a news release. “It is also a huge, often underappreciated benefit to every American. We need to work together to bring our financial system into the 21st century in order to maintain our leadership and ensure that future Americans can enjoy the same opportunity and prosperity that we experience today.”
The caucus will serve as a space in the Senate to discuss domestic and global financial technology issues, and to launch legislation to empower innovators, protect consumers and guide regulators, while driving U.S. financial leadership on the international stage.
The caucus will focus on a number of issues critical to the future of banking and U.S. competitiveness on the global stage, including: distributed ledger technology (blockchain); digital assets; artificial intelligence and machine learning; data management; consumer protection; combating money laundering, Central bank digital currencies, and promoting financial inclusion and opportunity for all.
The caucus, according to the release, is timely for a number of reasons, including a growing regulatory focus on digital assets. This includes U.S. federal agencies such as the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as efforts by foreign governments to create digital currencies. China, in particular, has already launched a digital yuan in certain cities, in hopes that it will increase China’s influence in international finance.