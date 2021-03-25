WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act would aid Wyoming communities in modernizing their critical water and waste water infrastructure, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.
Lummis joined Environment and Public Works Committee Chairman Tom Carper, D-Del.; Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.; and Fisheries, Water and Wildlife Subcommittee Chair Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., to introduce the legislation. This bipartisan bill would update the aging and failing water and wastewater infrastructure in the United States.
Of the bill, Lummis said: “This bipartisan solution gives states the flexibility they need to improve their infrastructure, and establishes programs geared toward small and rural public water systems like those across my home state of Wyoming. The updates and improvements that we are making under this bill are essential for communities in Wyoming, as well as tribes across the nation.
“This bill also gives me hope that we can pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill that equitably addresses aging infrastructure in rural and urban communities alike at a price that taxpayers can afford. I look forward to continuing to work with the leadership of the Environment and Public Works Committee, as well as my colleagues on the Commerce and Banking Committees, to pass bipartisan legislation that addresses Wyoming’s, and America’s, infrastructure challenges.”
The Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act extends expired authorities under the Safe Drinking Water Act, and provides assistance for small, rural and disadvantaged communities, which will help communities across Wyoming improve and expand their drinking water and waste water infrastructure, according to the release.
Lummis serves as Ranking Member (the minority leader) of the Fisheries, Water and Wildlife Subcommittee.