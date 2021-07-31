WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., has joined four of her colleagues in introducing legislation to combat censorship coordination between big-tech companies and governments – including the Biden administration – across the globe.
The PRESERVE Online Speech Act was introduced after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged that the White House is “flagging problematic posts” for social media companies. It would require technology companies to disclose within seven days any U.S. or foreign government requests or recommendations regarding content moderation and detail any action taken as a result.
The bill would also levy a daily $50,000 fine on noncompliant firms. That money would then be used by the FCC to provide rural broadband access.
Lummis joined fellow Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., as an original cosponsor of the bill.
“The First Amendment protects our citizens from government interference of their free speech. When private companies work with the government to suppress free speech, those companies become an agent of the government and public trust in government institutions is diminished,” Lummis said.
“As such, the American people are entitled to, at a minimum, certain public disclosures that we expect from official entities about the extent of their actions. I’m proud to work with my colleagues ... to address big tech’s coordination with the government to censor American citizens.”