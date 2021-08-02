CHEYENNE – Staff for U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., will be in attendance at the Laramie County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 11, to meet with constituents.

Field representative Martha Wilson will be available to meet with residents individually and hear ideas, comments and concerns about what is happening in the U.S. Senate, and also to help anyone having trouble working with a federal agency.

To schedule a meeting with Wilson, call 307-772-2477 to arrange a convenient time and location in your community.

