CHEYENNE – A staff member for U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., will hold remote office hours in Wheatland and Guernsey to meet with constituents on May 25 and 26.
Field representative Martha Wilson will be available to meet with residents individually, and hear ideas, comments and concerns about what is happening in the U.S. Senate, and also to help anyone having trouble working with a federal agency.
To schedule a meeting with Wilson, call 307-772-2477 to arrange a convenient time and location in your community.
In addition to establishing remote office hours, Lummis created a new business-focused state position, the director of business outreach, and hired Cheyenne native Brendan Ames to serve in that position as a liaison between the federal government and Wyoming businesses.