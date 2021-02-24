WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen, Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., will serve as the top Republican, or ranking member, on two subcommittees this year, a significant leadership role for a freshman senator, according to a news release from her office.
Lummis will serve as ranking member on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee’s subcommittee on Fisheries, Water and Wildlife. She will also serve as ranking member on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee’s Subcommittee on Space and Science.
“I’m honored to serve as the top Republican for two subcommittees right off the bat, particularly on issues with such importance to Wyoming,” Lummis said.
Lummis was previously named to the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee; the Environment and Public Works Committee; and the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee – three committees that position her to advocate for Wyoming’s natural resources, financial innovation and rural telecommunications and transportation issues, according to the release.