Sen. Cynthia Lummis

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., speaks during a Senate Environment and Public Works subcommittee hearing, April 5 on Capitol Hill. AP

 Mariam Zuhaib

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., announced Thursday that she will take the gavel as chairperson of the Senate Western Caucus for the 118th Congress.

She succeeds Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., as he steps into the role of chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. 


