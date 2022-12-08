...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., speaks during a Senate Environment and Public Works subcommittee hearing, April 5 on Capitol Hill. AP
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., announced Thursday that she will take the gavel as chairperson of the Senate Western Caucus for the 118th Congress.
She succeeds Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., as he steps into the role of chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
“Wyoming issues are Western issues, and it is critical to elevate their importance with policymakers and agencies here in Washington,” Lummis said in a news release. “I am honored to, once again, take the reins of the Western Caucus and work with my colleagues to advance policies critical for Western natural resources, economic development and preserving our rural way of life. From energy development, public lands and water, to rural air service, broadband and health care, the Senate Western Caucus will champion the issues most important to Western states.
Lummis continued, “Senator Daines and, previously, Senator Barrasso set a high bar in leading the caucus, and I look forward to continuing their important work.”
The Senate Western Caucus, founded in 2009 by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., educates members on Western priorities and values in the United States Senate. The caucus currently boasts a membership of 27 members of the United States Senate who represent states west of the Mississippi River and are committed to upholding the fundamental principles of the West.
When serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, Lummis was the Congressional Western Caucus chair in the 114th Congress and advocated on behalf of Western states in the face of the Obama administration’s overreach on Waters of the United States rule, National Environmental Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act.