WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., will call for her bill, the POWER Act, to be added as an amendment to the Democrats’ budget reconciliation process, which Democrats are using to “ram” a $3.5 trillion tax and spending spree through Congress, according to a news release from the senator’s office.

Lummis introduced the Protecting Our Wealth of Energy Resources (POWER) Act in January, as a response to President Biden’s “illegal ban” on new oil and gas leasing and drilling on public lands in Wyoming and across the U.S. The Biden pause will lead to increased reliance on foreign energy, particularly from Russia and the Middle East, where energy is produced without the environmental protections that the United States has in place, Lummis's release said.

According to the United States Energy Information Administration, the United States was a net total energy exporter in 2019 and 2020. By eliminating our reliance on foreign energy sources, the United States is better positioned to deal with geopolitical threats. The Biden administration’s “ban” on oil and gas leasing threatens that position and leaves the United States vulnerable to the whims of OPEC, according to Lummis.

For more information about the POWER Act, including a list of co-sponsors, visit https://tinyurl.com/yz8tlgsa.

