...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Mainly along and south of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301... 302...
304... 305...307...308 AND 310...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302,
304, 305, 307, 308, AND 310...
* WIND...WEST WINDS AT 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...LOW HUMIDITY 10 TO 15 PERCENT.
* HAINES...5 OR 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., will call for her bill, the POWER Act, to be added as an amendment to the Democrats’ budget reconciliation process, which Democrats are using to “ram” a $3.5 trillion tax and spending spree through Congress, according to a news release from the senator’s office.
Lummis introduced the Protecting Our Wealth of Energy Resources (POWER) Act in January, as a response to President Biden’s “illegal ban” on new oil and gas leasing and drilling on public lands in Wyoming and across the U.S. The Biden pause will lead to increased reliance on foreign energy, particularly from Russia and the Middle East, where energy is produced without the environmental protections that the United States has in place, Lummis's release said.
According to the United States Energy Information Administration, the United States was a net total energy exporter in 2019 and 2020. By eliminating our reliance on foreign energy sources, the United States is better positioned to deal with geopolitical threats. The Biden administration’s “ban” on oil and gas leasing threatens that position and leaves the United States vulnerable to the whims of OPEC, according to Lummis.