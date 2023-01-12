Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., speaks during a Senate Environment and Public Works subcommittee hearing on April 5, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lummis pushed two amendments for the recent $1.7 trillion spending package in an attempt to deflate the amount of spending amid concerns about inflation and the nation’s more than $31 trillion of debt. Neither amendment made it into the bill.

 Mariam Zuhaib/AP

CASPER—Following Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ unexpected vote to enshrine federal recognition of same-sex marriage, some in Wyoming’s Republican Party want to try to censure her.

Casper Republican Rep.-elect Jeanette Ward made a motion at the Natrona County Republican Party Central Committee meeting on Jan. 5 to add discussion of Lummis’ potential censure to the agenda.

