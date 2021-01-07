CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s newest federal delegate, Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis, joined a small group of GOP senators in objecting to the certification of the presidential vote in Pennsylvania during a session in Congress early Thursday morning.
In doing so, she broke from the state’s other two congressional delegates, who decided against raising any objections to the 2020 Electoral College results.
Lummis was one of seven Republican senators in the 100-member chamber to vote in favor of the objection, a few days after she joined a push led by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to reject the electors from tightly contested states unless a 10-day emergency audit of the election was conducted.
However, prior to her vote on Pennsylvania, Lummis changed course on another state, voting to certify the election results in Arizona. On that vote, Lummis was among a handful of Republican senators who reversed their stance after a Trump-incited mob invaded the Capitol and forced lawmakers to seek shelter Wednesday.
In a statement sent after Wednesday night’s certification vote, Lummis said she continued to have major concerns over election integrity, particularly in Pennsylvania, but added "today’s sickening, un-American attack on the U.S. Capitol overshadowed that debate.”
“Congress cannot fix problems with election integrity, only states can fix these problems. But Congress can investigate those problems and raise awareness,” Lummis said in her statement. "The allegations of fraud during this election were unprecedented, and left millions of Americans concerned that their votes don’t count. Discussions of election integrity must occur, and I will seek another forum to continue that discussion.”
While Lummis ultimately voted in support of just one of the two Senate challenges, her opposition to Pennsylvania's results was in contrast to Sen. John Barrasso and Rep. Liz Cheney, both R-Wyo., whom each released statements this week emphasizing states’ roles in counting and certifying their votes.
"Allowing certified electoral votes to be counted is my sworn duty,” Barrasso said in a statement prior to the vote count Wednesday morning. “It is also consistent with the constitutional authority of each state to certify their electors for president. In Wyoming, we pride ourselves on being guardians of the Constitution. We must maintain that commitment as we protect and defend our constitutional freedoms.”
After the Capitol was breached by pro-Trump rioters Wednesday, all three of the state’s delegates issued statements condemning the violence, though only Cheney explicitly placed blame on Trump, saying the president “lit the flame” for the violence that occurred there.
A few more reactions to the events in D.C. trickled in Thursday. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow issued a statement calling the riot “disgraceful.”
"This is a teachable moment, an opportunity to reiterate to our youth that violence against people and property is never acceptable,” Balow said in the statement. "Our founding principles have been tested over the last year in many unprecedented ways, culminating in yesterday’s tragic events. It is more clear than ever that we must strive to restore civility, transparency and trust in our nation’s founding and institutions.”
Wyoming GOP condemns violence, but says it will “wait for the facts”
The Wyoming Republican Party also issued a statement Thursday condemning the violence that occurred in Washington on Wednesday, while maintaining it will not “point fingers until we have the facts.”
"While the media rushes to label the protesters Trump supporters while not knowing who actually was responsible for the breach, we sit back and wait for the facts,” reads the statement sent Thursday morning.
The statement cast uncertainty over the events Wednesday, following a strategy of many Trump supporters who have baselessly claimed that anti-fascist activists infiltrated the mob.
The Wyoming GOP also called attention back to nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer, stating the party’s hope "that the justice system will prosecute those responsible, first for the riots in the spring of 2020, and then, when the facts come out regarding the events of this day, those responsible for yesterday’s chaos.”
"We do not condone violence and would hope people would make good decisions,” reads the statement. "Since the facts are still unknown, any statement regarding the events is premature, as all we know is the media side of the story. We will not jump to conclusions and point fingers until we have the facts.”
Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne, who attended the large “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington on Wednesday, issued a separate statement on his firsthand experiences among the crowd.
"I attended the organized and peaceful rally near the White House on January 6th,” Eathorne wrote. "The lawn between the White House and the Washington Monument is a very large area and held an unknown number of peaceful demonstrators who came to listen to speakers, including Rudy Giuliani and President Trump. No violence or property damage was observed during my time there, including a brief stop in the vicinity of the Capitol building property.”
Eathorne left the public gathering in the mid-afternoon, and he watched the rest of the events unfold on TV, according to his statement.
"The president's statement tonight urging peace and love is the right course of action,” Eathorne said in concluding his statement.
No comments on Democrats’ push for impeachment
The ripple effects of Wednesday’s riot in Washington remain to be seen, but Democratic leaders in Congress, as well as a few Republicans, wasted no time in calling for Trump's impeachment for his role in the events.
By Thursday afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had both called on Trump to be removed from office through the 25th Amendment or congressional impeachment, joining a growing group that has called for his removal.
A few Republican lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, also called for Trump’s resignation or removal from office in the remaining days of his presidency.
However, most Republicans, including Wyoming’s delegation, had yet to offer a stance on the matter as of Thursday afternoon.
Asked by a WTE reporter for their reactions to the calls for Trump’s removal from office, spokespersons for Barrasso and Lummis declined to provide comment. A spokesperson for Cheney had yet to return a request for comment by press time.