Wind gusts 45 to 55 MPH likely with a fast moving cold front
Friday between 5 AM and 9 PM MST. The cold front will drop through
north to south, so the wind gusts will begin across Converse,
Niobrara, Sioux, and Dawes counties near 5 AM, spreading south to
include all areas east of the Laramie Range and Interstate 25 by
9 AM, and continuing until around 9 PM.
Temperatures will be steadily dropping throughout the day as well,
so very cold wind chills in the teens to single digits will be a
concern for anybody outdoors. Anybody outside should make sure to wear
the appropriate winter clothing for these very cold and windy
conditions.
Lummis votes to sanction Russia over Nord Stream 2 pipeline
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., voted to sanction Russia over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
The sanctions bill, introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and cosponsored by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., would reinstate the sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that were put in place by then-President Donald Trump and rolled back by the Biden administration in 2021.
“It is inexcusable that the Biden administration would take repeated steps to stifle American energy, then turn around and lift sanctions on a Russian pipeline in Europe," Lummis said in a news release. "Wyoming produces some of the cleanest burning fossil fuels in the world, yet our ability to produce those reliable sources of energy is being stifled by this administration’s radical climate agenda.
"Letting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline continue unencumbered is bad for America’s foreign policy and energy sector, the global environment and the geopolitical atmosphere in Europe. This is completely unacceptable.”
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a Russian natural gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea. It continues to receive fierce criticism from western nations because it would expand Russian influence over Europe.