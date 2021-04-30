WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate passed the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act of 2021 this week, a bill co-authored by U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water and Wildlife and member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.
She joined Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.; Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; Tom Carper, D-Del.; Ben Cardin, D-Md., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., in sponsoring the legislation, which passed by a vote of 89-2.
The Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act extends expired authorities under the Safe Drinking Water Act, and provides assistance for small, rural, and disadvantaged communities, which will help communities across Wyoming improve and expand their drinking water and waste water infrastructure.
“This bipartisan solution gives states the flexibility they need to improve their infrastructure, and establishes programs geared toward small and rural public water systems like those across my home state of Wyoming,” Lummis said in a news release. “The updates and improvements that we are making under this bill are essential for communities in Wyoming, as well as tribes across the nation.
“This bill also gives me hope that we can pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill that equitably addresses aging infrastructure in rural and urban communities alike at a price that taxpayers can afford. I look forward to continuing to work with the leadership of the Environment and Public Works Committee, as well as my colleagues on the Commerce and Banking Committees, to pass bipartisan legislation that addresses Wyoming’s, and America’s, infrastructure challenges.”