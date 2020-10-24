CHEYENNE – With funding from Wyoming Renewable Energy Credit Program purchases, Cheyenne-based Lunavi and Sundance-based Powder River Energy Corporation, PRECorp, are helping spur economic development in small communities across northeast Wyoming.
The companies have solidified a partnership over the last six years, with Lunavi – previously Green House Data – purchasing renewable energy credits from PRECorp’s wind operations to offset its energy consumption. Instead of reinvesting that money into its company, PRECorp decided it was best to use those funds to support development efforts in the state.
Before the partnership came to fruition, Lunavi CEO Shawn Mills said the company searched far and wide for a verifiable, transparent source of renewable energy credits in Wyoming, and that when the Lunavi team connected with PRECorp, it was a “perfect fit.”
“For us, the icing on the cake was (PRECorp’s) desire to reinvest the proceeds back into Wyoming,” Mills said. “As a company, we’re super proud to be headquartered in Wyoming and proud to make sure that what we do benefits the greater good of Wyoming. It’s fantastic to come together on these projects to help these smaller communities across the state get a little boost.”
One of the most notable projects the pair helped drive together was the redevelopment of Old Stoney in Sundance, which transformed a historic piece of town into a community hub. Although the project cost millions of dollars, the almost $30,000 donated by PRECorp helped raise awareness of the project and secure the necessary funding.
Jeff Bumgarner, PRECorp vice president of member services, said, “We’re not a big company; our investments generally aren’t decision makers in some cases, so we look to where they can make a significant difference.”
This year, the duo set their focus on economic development in Upton and provided $10,000 to help fund a feasibility study and improve the town’s chances for a federal grant. According to Bumgarner, federal grant providers take local support and funding into consideration when awarding grants, making PRECorp’s contribution even more crucial.
Ultimately, Upton’s Economic Development Board was awarded the federal grant to carry out the feasibility study and will use that as a jumping-off point to revitalize its business community. According to Bumgarner, board members will look at bringing in a new hotel and truck stop, lowering speed limits in town, adjusting zoning and revitalizing the town’s golf course.
One of the aspects of Upton’s efforts that caught PRECorp’s eye was a strategic plan completed by the Economic Development Board.
“The fact that they were able to make an effort and complete such a substantial accomplishment is evidence that they’re really serious about not only the revitalization of their business community ... but also looking forward on how they can build upon that with the assets that they have in their community,” Bumgarner said.
Lunavi and PRECorp partnership
With PRECorp being a co-op, Wyoming Renewable Energy Credit Program Manager Laura Ladd said the partnership could have easily funneled the money from Lunavi back to its members. But members asked the question, “Is there something bigger we can do?”
“Because these members live in this community, this was a way to try to create something more than just a tiny offset to your power bill every month,” Ladd said.
By bringing the renewable credit program online, PRECorp also filled a gap previously found in Wyoming’s market. Mills said Lunavi had been searching for a renewable energy credit vendor with no success.
“We wanted to buy renewable energy credits from as local as possible. And when PRECorp came to us, it was a pretty easy conversation because it was a desire of ours, and it had become quite challenging to navigate that reality,” Mills said.
According to Mills and Ladd, one of the biggest benefits of PRECorp program is its marketplace, which is “defensible, transparent and verifiable.” The setup offers participating businesses more confidence in their renewable energy transactions.
“This program needed to be all of those things, because we’re one of the top 30 purchasers of renewable energy credits in the tech and telecom space in all of the U.S., and so we need to make sure that what we’re doing is verifiable and trackable and auditable,” Mills said. “That was absolutely what we were able to leverage with the PRECorp program.”